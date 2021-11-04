Mabuyane hints at possible coalition with DA in Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has hinted at a possible coalition with the Democratic Alliance in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro after Monday’s local government elections failed to produce an outright winner.

During a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting of the governing party held on Thursday to discuss the election results, Mabuyane, who is also premier of the province, said the ANC must rise above party politics to lead the people of South Africa in light of the current quagmire of several hung municipalities.

He quoted former ANC president Oliver Tambo, who said that the “enemy is not necessarily doing everything wrongly. You may take his right tactics and use them to your advantage.”