 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Poll day: The Great Stayaway

  
An electoral commission official sits next to ballot boxes at the Barbaro Park high school in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on 1 November during South Africa's local elections. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
0

Fewer than 30% of South Africans made a decision on Monday, 1 November. That decision has seen the ANC’s support at local government level plummet to about 46%. This is the poorest showing the ruling party has ever seen. 

The elections saw only 12 million — 46% — of the 26.2 million registered voters turn up at the polls, the lowest voter turnout since 1994. 

Vote for an independent media

We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.

Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian
M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Poll day: The Great Stayaway

M&G Premium

Only a few people have chosen who will govern South Africa’s municipalities
Luke Feltham & Mg Data Desk
Politics

Ramaphosa urges political leaders to work together as coalition talks...

Of South Africa’s 213 municipalities, the ANC attained a majority in 161. Meanwhile, there are 66 hung councils that will need to be governed through coalitions
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

The future is coalitions as parties battle it out for...

M&G Premium

After a dismal showing at the polls, all the major parties – with some smaller kingmakers – will now begin the horse-trading to run your municipality
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Politics

Mabuyane hints at possible coalition with DA in Nelson Mandela...

M&G Premium

Oscar Mabuyane tested waters with the ANC provincial executive committee regarding a possible coalition with the DA during a special meeting on Thursday
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×