Politics

Magashule’s former personal assistant ‘intimidated’ by Hawks and FBI investigators

Suspense: ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
The former personal assistant of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to help her fight a warrant of arrest and accused the Hawks and the FBI of intimidation and coercion. 

In a statement seen by the Mail & Guardian dated 6 November, Moroadi Cholota, the woman at the heart of the state’s case against Magashule, claims that the Hawks with the assistance of the FBI attempted to coerce and coach a statement out of her unrelated to her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

