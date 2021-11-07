Magashule’s former personal assistant ‘intimidated’ by Hawks and FBI investigators

The former personal assistant of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to help her fight a warrant of arrest and accused the Hawks and the FBI of intimidation and coercion.

In a statement seen by the Mail & Guardian dated 6 November, Moroadi Cholota, the woman at the heart of the state’s case against Magashule, claims that the Hawks with the assistance of the FBI attempted to coerce and coach a statement out of her unrelated to her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.