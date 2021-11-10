 Subscribe or Login

Here are the ANC’s picks for metro mayors

The ruling party is scheduled to start interviewing prospective metro mayors this weekend with some usual suspects on the list. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Provincial structures of the ANC have approved a list of people to be interviewed by the party’s top officials in metros across the country over the next few days for the mayoral chain in the aftermath of last week’s local government elections.

The deadline for provinces to submit names to the national officials was on Tuesday and the ANC’s top brass will begin its interviewing process from Friday until Sunday, the Mail & Guardian has learnt. On Monday, provincial executive committees will hold extended meetings for the final report for presentation to the national executive committee (NEC) on the selection of mayors. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

