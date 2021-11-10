Here are the ANC’s picks for metro mayors

Provincial structures of the ANC have approved a list of people to be interviewed by the party’s top officials in metros across the country over the next few days for the mayoral chain in the aftermath of last week’s local government elections.

The deadline for provinces to submit names to the national officials was on Tuesday and the ANC’s top brass will begin its interviewing process from Friday until Sunday, the Mail & Guardian has learnt. On Monday, provincial executive committees will hold extended meetings for the final report for presentation to the national executive committee (NEC) on the selection of mayors.