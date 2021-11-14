Independents’ gains in local government polls signal ‘success’

Were South Africans left with no other option, or are they ready to change the political discourse by putting their votes behind independent candidates?
In an historic win in this year’s municipal election, the Cederberg Eerste Residents Organisation (CE) trumped the governing Democratic Alliance by garnering 28% of voters’ support compared to the DA’s 21%, in the Cederberg local municipality in the Western Cape. The ANC won 35%.
Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R250/quarter after that.
Log In