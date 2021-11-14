 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Independents’ gains in local government polls signal ‘success’

Rooted: The Setsoto Service Delivery Forum was formed in Ficksburg in the Free State, and won 22.88% of the votes, coming second to the ANC. The forum fielded candidates for all 33 council seats and will play an important role in local government. Photo: Oupa Nkosi
Were South Africans left with no other option, or are they ready to change the political discourse by putting their votes behind independent candidates?

In an historic win in this year’s municipal election, the Cederberg Eerste Residents Organisation (CE) trumped the governing Democratic Alliance by garnering 28% of voters’ support compared to the DA’s 21%, in the Cederberg local municipality in the Western Cape. The ANC won 35%. 

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

