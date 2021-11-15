Local government elections: Find your councillor

With the results of the November 1 vote now in the books, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has gazetted the final allocation of seats for South Africa’s reconstituted municipal councils.

The 2021 local government elections were renowned for historic low attendance and an overall loss of faith in the country’s two biggest parties. When the results came into view, 70 municipalities remained hung, precipitating nationwide coalition talks.

While negotiations on that front continue, the IEC is able to publish the names of 9 473 councillors elected to local municipal councils.

Sixty-three percent of those names are male while 3 498 female councillors fill up the seats. A total of 167 political parties of the 325 that contested managed to secure at least one seat. Of the much-touted independent candidates, 51 managed to win wards. The youngest person to be elected is only 20-years-old while at the other end an 83-year-old will sit on a seat in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality.

At the first meeting of each council, elections will be held to fill the allocation of 60% of the councillor seats in district councils. According to election guidelines, the 213 municipal councils have 14 days from gazetting to hold their first meetings.

To help you stay in touch with your own local government, we’ve built a handy tool and map to let you know who your councillor is. Feel free to explore and share.