Zuma, step-aside rule top laundry list of new ANC KZN secretaries

The ANC’s persistence in enforcing its step-aside rule, its attitude towards former president Jacob Zuma and the distance between the party and the Zulu king are some of the issues featuring on a laundry list compiled by the province’s regional secretaries who met to form a united front going into KwaZulu-Natal’s conference set for July.

The newly-elected secretaries in KwaZulu-Natal’s 11 regions also met to establish a forum that will set the criteria for those wanting endorsements ahead of the conference.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that the secretaries held their initial talks last week.