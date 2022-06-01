Subscribe

Politics

Zuma, step-aside rule top laundry list of new ANC KZN secretaries

Former President Jacob Zuma flanked by rovincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. (Photo by Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The ANC’s persistence in enforcing its step-aside rule, its attitude towards former president Jacob Zuma and the distance between the party and the Zulu king are some of the issues featuring on a laundry list compiled by the province’s regional secretaries who met to form a united front going into KwaZulu-Natal’s conference set for July. 

The newly-elected secretaries in KwaZulu-Natal’s 11 regions also met to establish a forum that will set the criteria for those wanting endorsements ahead of the conference.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that the secretaries held their initial talks last week. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Zuma, step-aside rule top laundry list of new ANC KZN...

M&G PREMIUM

The 11 secretaries will compile a laundry list of issues that will inform their selection of a provincial chairperson
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Why the UN wants you to hit the road this...

If this week’s inflation rise has made your eyes water, we understand. Here’s our top 10 bicycle brands to buy
gugu tshabalala
Top Six

US to send Ukraine precision guided weapons to bolster Ukraine...

The US is attempting to help Kyiv's war effort while not being seen as a direct belligerent
david stout
Sport

Path to the Proteas is strewn with thorny issues

In the first of a two-part series about the journey to become a member of the women’s senior national cricket team, the various challenges of development at school level are explored
Daniel Gallan
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×