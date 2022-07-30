The ANC Women’s League has again proposed chemical castration as a punishment for rapists and will ask the governing party’s national policy conference to approve the idea during the plenary session on Sunday.
ANC Women’s League stands firm on chemical castration for rapists
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here