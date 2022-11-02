ANC’s branch general meetings on track as deadline looms

Nearly three-quarters of eligible ANC branches have completed their branch general meetings, required for their participation in the party’s national conference in December, with a matter of days before the adjusted cut-off date on Monday.

A total of 2 836 branches out of a possible 3 979 had completed their meetings to nominate their leadership choices for the top six and the national executive committee (NEC) by 30 October, while 1 173 were scheduled to hold theirs over the weekend.

The deadline for completing the meetings has already been shifted twice because of technical issues and a large number of branches having to rerun their meetings more than once as a result of repeat disqualifications.