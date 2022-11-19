Subscribe

Politics

Standard Bank flags Mashatile’s ‘stealthy’ bid for ANC presidency

  
Standard Bank has flagged a “stealthy” run at the ANC presidency by treasurer general Paul Mashatile.
0

Standard Bank has flagged a “stealthy” run at the ANC presidency by treasurer general Paul Mashatile, who it believes may be able to benefit from the scandals faced by incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa and challenger Zweli Mkhize.

The bank’s political economy analysts also say Mashatile has positioned himself as the perfect “compromise candidate” for president should either Ramaphosa or Mkhize  be barred from standing over any fallout from the ANC’s integrity commission (IC) over the Phala Phala and Digital Vibes matters.

The prediction was made this week in a Weekly Talking Point, a briefing to select corporate and institutional clients by Standard Bank’s research department that is not meant to be distributed to the media.

In it, Standard Bank Research political economic analyst Simon Freemantle said Mashatile had also recently been marketing himself to the business community and elsewhere as a “more decisive” leader than Ramaphosa.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Standard Bank flags Mashatile’s ‘stealthy’ bid for ANC presidency

M&G Premium

The bank says the ANC treasurer general has positioned himself as the perfect ‘compromise candidate’ for party president
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

‘Syndicates are behind stock theft’ in South Africa

M&G Premium

Stolen livestock is sold at auctions to farmers, abattoirs and speculators, harming the entire red meat industry
Simon Bloch
Friday

One Show, TwoTakes: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Season 5)

Guilt and punishment are explored in a ramped-up two-episode premiere of the Margaret Atwood adaptation
sekese rasephei & kim windvogel
Friday

Objects of Desire: Eye-catchers

The latest design desires that are eye-catching and full of stylish surprises
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×