Politics

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal should reassess stance on secretary general position – Mdumiseni Ntuli

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli
0

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will have to re-evaluate the outcome for its top six candidates in the lead up to the party’s December conference, secretary general hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli has said.

The former KwaZulu-Natal secretary emerged as the front runner for the position when former president Kgalema Motlanthe announced the nominations on Tuesday.

Ntuli — whose campaign had stuttered, having been overlooked by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee which chose to endorse Eastern Cape’s Phumulo Masualle instead  — received 1 225 branch nominations.

This placed him ahead of Masualle and Fikile Mbalula who received 889 and 749 branch nominations respectively. 

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian on Tuesday evening, Ntuli said he was keen to see how the KwaZulu-Natal leadership reacted to the nominations. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Politics

Ntuli gets most branch nominations for the post, despite his home province snubbing him in favour of Eastern Cape’s Phumulo Masualle
Lizeka Tandwa
