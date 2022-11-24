Subscribe

Mkhize campaign gets tacit nod from Masina and Mokonyane

Party presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has criticised the Ramaphosa- led ANC leadership for being out of touch with its communities.
Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize’s campaign appears to have been given a boost by what could be seen as tacit endorsement by Gauteng heavyweights Nomvula Mokonyane and Mzwandile Masina. 

Mkhize was flanked by the two leaders when he held a memorial lecture to honour struggle veteran Bertha Gxowa in Katlehong on Wednesday afternoon. Another leader who attended the event was Phumulo Masualle, who is vying for the position of party secretary general.

This was the third event Mkhize has held in the province since he launched his campaign to become the ANC president 

Masina and Mokonyane have been nominated for the treasurer general and deputy secretary general positions respectively. 

Mokonyane received an early endorsement from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership while Masina has also been touted as the preferred choice by some in the coastal province. 

During the lecture, the three decried the national executive committee’s (NEC) performance during its term. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

