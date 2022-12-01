Subscribe

Politics

Ramaphosa cancels televised address on Phala Phala crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not make a televised announcement on his political future as planned on Thursday evening, ending speculation — temporarily at least — that he was about to step down as head of state.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, apologised for the change in plans but said that the president was “consulting a variety of roleplayers” about a damning section 89 panel report about his conduct over the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala game farm. Magwenya said the consultations were a process that “can not be conducted in haste” and had to be in the best interests of the country.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Ramaphosa cancels televised address on Phala Phala crisis

M&G Premium

The head of state has asked for more time to ‘consult further’
Paddy Harper
Politics

SA sails into uncharted waters

M&G Premium

A panel’s findings against the president on the Phala Phala scandal could take the country into the unknown with the opposition urging early elections
emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper
Politics

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after...

A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it
live
National

Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...

M&G PREMIUM

Its expected that the ANC will have to decide on whether David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma take over as state president after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×