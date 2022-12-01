Ramaphosa cancels televised address on Phala Phala crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not make a televised announcement on his political future as planned on Thursday evening, ending speculation — temporarily at least — that he was about to step down as head of state.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, apologised for the change in plans but said that the president was “consulting a variety of roleplayers” about a damning section 89 panel report about his conduct over the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala game farm. Magwenya said the consultations were a process that “can not be conducted in haste” and had to be in the best interests of the country.