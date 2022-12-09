Subscribe

Politics

Phala Phala: Who should we believe?

Doubt: The independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo (left) found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the money stolen from his farm.
0

Hearing both sides is only proper but can make it hard to know who or what to believe.

The panel that has recommended parliament proceed with an inquiry to determine whether there was cause in the Phala Phala scandal to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office found itself in this position.

So do those who have read both their report and the president’s application to the apex court to have it reviewed and set aside. 

The president’s founding affidavit makes forceful arguments. 

One of them is that the panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo need not have ventured far into the conflict between the submissions of opposition parties calling for his removal, rooted in allegations made by former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser, and his own explanation of the provenance of the foreign currency stolen from his farm in February 2020.

The panel noted at the outset that it could not take Fraser’s claim that the money came from foreign states, not a Christmas Day cattle sale, at face value because he did not give a source for the information. But nor, it said, would it be fair to ignore it.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Embers of history fire up Qatar World Cup

The quarterfinals are laced with legacy and meaning
Richard Calland
Opinion

Mr Nice Guy Ramaphosa’s neoliberalism not a solution

The view that the country’s survival depends on Cyril Ramaposa as president is short-sighted
Andile Zulu
Politics

The president’s protectors: Madonsela, Murphy and Phosa

M&G Premium

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has threatened MPs with disciplinary action if they vote in favour of section 89 report
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Phala Phala: Who should we believe?

M&G Premium

The president’s review application asks the constitutional court, again, to determine how parliament should deal with the political scandal
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×