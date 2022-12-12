Subscribe

Politics

Gwen Ramokgopa: Ramaphosa could be ‘more decisive’ in dealing with non-performing ministers

Gwen Ramakgopa says she intends to win the race for treasurer general and rid Luthuli House of salary bill of former parliamentarians. (Photo by GULSHAN KHAN / AFP)
0

Allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa have at times hoped that he could be “more decisive” when dealing with some non-performing ministers”, ANC treasurer general hopeful Gwen Ramokgopa has said. 

In an interview with Mail & Guardian, she said Ramaphosa had demonstrated he could be decisive as the president of the ANC and country, but not so when dealing with his colleagues.  

She was speaking to the M&G on the heels of Ramaphosa’s decision to challenge the section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala scandal, which found that there was prima facie evidence to institute impeachment proceedings against him. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Son of former Mozambique president sentenced to 12 years in...

No Credit Suisse executives have faced criminal prosecution, despite the company admitting liability
Luis Nhachote
Friday

‘Evolving is one of the toughest things to do because...

We all related to the universal themes of destiny, family and impostor syndrome in ‘The Lion King’
lerato tshabalala
Politics

Gwen Ramokgopa: Ramaphosa could be ‘more decisive’ in dealing with...

M&G PREMIUM

The ANC leader says she intends to win the race for treasurer general and rid Luthuli House of salary bill of former parliamentarians
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Janusz Walus parole: Constitutional court was right – but failed...

Even though the Hani family would not have agreed with the court, at least the public would have seen that everything was done to get the family involved.
sascha dominik dov bachmann
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×