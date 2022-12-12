Gwen Ramokgopa: Ramaphosa could be ‘more decisive’ in dealing with non-performing ministers

Allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa have at times hoped that he could be “more decisive” when dealing with some non-performing ministers”, ANC treasurer general hopeful Gwen Ramokgopa has said.

In an interview with Mail & Guardian, she said Ramaphosa had demonstrated he could be decisive as the president of the ANC and country, but not so when dealing with his colleagues.

She was speaking to the M&G on the heels of Ramaphosa’s decision to challenge the section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala scandal, which found that there was prima facie evidence to institute impeachment proceedings against him.