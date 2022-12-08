Gwede Mantashe Q&A: Ramaphosa has a right to appeal integrity commission report

In anticipation of the ANC’s integrity commission report on Phala Phala, likely to be presented on Friday, the party’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, is already advising that president Cyril Ramaphosa take it on appeal.

The report may return with a scathing finding similar to those of the section 89 panel report that found Ramaphosa has a case to answer for. The integrity commission may find that he must step aside

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian just a day after the ANC’s highest decision making body, the national executive committee (NEC), resolved to reject the panel’s damning report, Mantashe was firm that Ramaphosa could still make it to the ANC’s 16 December elective conference.