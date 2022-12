Days before the ANC’s elective conference, former women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini has been disqualified from being nominated as part of the national executive committee (NEC).

In a letter leaked to the media, electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe said a process conducted to vet nominees through the ruling party’s elections agency had found information which negatively affected Dlamini’s eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate for all NEC positions.