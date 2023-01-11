Will Durban have an EFF deputy mayor by the end of January?

eThekwini ANC deputy chairperson Tembo Ntuli and its deputy secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala, are quietly battling it out to replace ousted Durban deputy mayor Philani Mavundla later this month.

But ongoing discussions between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) — who are not in coalition with the governing party but voted for Mavundla’s removal in a no-confidence motion in December — may stymie both men’s ambitions.

The council is set to vote on a replacement for Mavundla, the leader of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) — who chaired the city’s crucial human settlements and infrastructure cluster tasked with rebuilding municipal resources destroyed in the floods last April — on 26 January.

Despite being central to the ANC maintaining control of the city in the mayoral elections early last year, Mavundla was told to resign from the deputy mayor’s position he received in return for his support by the governing party before the year was out.