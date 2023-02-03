Ramaphosa’s problem: The rift between Mantashe and Gordhan

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having solidified his dominance in the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), and its national working committee (NWC), it is likely that he will reconfigure his cabinet after he delivers the State of the Nation address on 9 February.

ANC insiders said newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will probably be sworn in at parliament on Monday, giving Ramaphosa all the ingredients he needs to reshuffle the executive.

Mashatile has been waiting in the wings for the incumbent deputy president, David Mabuza, to move out of his Union Building office after he failed to make it to the top seven of the ANC in December.

Mabuza has already made clear his intention to resign.

Ramaphosa and his ally, newly elected secretary general Fikile Mbalula, have been teasing a reshuffle since they were elected in December at the party’s national conference.

Ramaphosa received a clear mandate from the ANC delegates, who chose to elect some of his key lieutenants to the NEC and to the top seven.