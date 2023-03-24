Subscribe
Politics
/ 24 Mar 2023

Development billions promised to Ingonyama Trust ‘go missing’

By
ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya. Photo: Supplied

A European ‘investor’ was meant to have made an initial transfer of R12  billion into the board’s South African Reserve Bank account

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,