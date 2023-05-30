Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 30 May 2023

No revenge no-confidence motions in Nelson Mandela Bay — for now

By
0001024891_resized_retiefodendaal080920221022
Outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Retief Odendaal. Photo: Supplied

Outgoing DA mayor Retief Odendaal says stabilising the city should be the priority for all parties

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , ,