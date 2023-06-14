Careers & Tenders
14 Jun 2023

Gungubele: Government won’t sell its stake in Telkom

By
mondligungubele
Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele

The communications minister said the telecommunications company was still strategic to the state’s programme

