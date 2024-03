Starving: A child holds an empty plate as Palestinian children hold a representational funeral for their 10-year-old peer Yezen Al-Kfarna, who died in Gaza of malnutrition. Photo: Abed Zagout/Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers



The government has filed an application arguing that mass starvation is looming and asking the court to order an end to hostilities and the provision of humanitarian aid