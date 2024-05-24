Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 24 May 2024

Dangor: ICJ order on Rafah is ground-breaking

By
Minister Naledi Pandor Briefs The Media On A Range Of Topics
Zane Dangor .Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
The court ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Rafah and allow UN investigators into Gaza

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , ,