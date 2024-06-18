UDM pays R10 000 ransom for ‘kidnapped’ deputy president

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. File photo

United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has been safely released after the party paid a R10 000 ransom that his kidnapper demanded on Tuesday.

According to the UDM, Kwankwa had just had his hair cut and was on his way to Cape Town Airport en route to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria when he was taken.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa confirmed in a statement that his deputy was safely released, but is still traumatised by the ordeal.

Kwankwa’s belongings and vehicle were stolen, although the car was later found abandoned.

Holomisa confirmed that Kwankwa was at Lingelethu police station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and his family had been informed of what had occurred.

More information on the kidnapping will be released at a later stage, the party said.