Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 2 July 2024

Zille: DA to consider running all Gauteng municipalities with ANC if they agree on government of provincial unity

By
Da Briefs The Media On Readiness For The Registration Weekend In South Africa
DA federal council chair Helen Zille. (Photo by Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
The Democratic Alliance federal council chair said if the ANC in Gauteng did not want to work with her party, it should say so

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , ,