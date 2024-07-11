MK party reinstates Arthur Zwane a week after his ‘resignation’

Zwane was charged and arrested in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, for allegedly shooting a security guard who tried to compel him to use hand sanitiser. File photo

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has reinstated its former secretary general, Arthur Zwane, with immediate effect, after party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation.

Zwane resigned last week citing an inability to balance the amount of work the position demanded and his personal business, with the party appointing Sifiso Maseko in his place.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Maseko, who had taken over Zwane’s job, has been redeployed to the human resources department “to strengthen internal capital”.

“Given the turbulent times our country is experiencing under the current DANC [Democratic Alliance/ANC] coalition, and with all South Africans looking to the MK party for leadership, maintaining strong capacity, unity and continuity within our ranks is more important than ever,” Ndhlela said.

“The president and secretary general met recently to finalise the details of comrade Zwane’s return to office. Consequently, comrade Arthur Zwane is back at work with immediate effect,” Ndhlela said in a statement on Thursday.

Ndhlela called on the leaders, members and structures of the party to rally behind the party as it built a “strong and resilient organisation, capable of protecting and enhancing” the gains made, which it believes the DA/ANC coalition is working hard to reverse.

“As the official opposition party, we face an unprecedented task. Unlike any other official opposition party since 1994, we must, on behalf of the poor and downtrodden, ensure that this unholy and anti-black DANC coalition is held accountable for its aim to reverse the gains made thus far,” Ndlela said.

Zwane assumed the position when previous secretary general Sihle Ngubane left to become an MP, under the party’s directive that legislators cannot assume positions in the national executive committee.

Ngubane had replaced Thanduxolo “Gorbachev” Dyodo, who was dismissed after a series of “administrative concerns” in the party.

Before joining the MK party, Zwane was a prominent ANC member in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zwane was charged and arrested in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, for allegedly shooting a security guard who tried to compel him to use hand sanitiser.

Soon after Zwane’s departure, Zuma removed the party’s treasury general, Danisa Zulu, from her position with immediate effect, without reason, replacing her with Menzi Magubane.

Ndhlela said the primary reason for reinstating Zwane is the party’s founding “HUVO” (strategic workshop) in Bela Bela outlined pivotal tasks essential for preparing the party for future challenges.

In particular, there was a need for “strengthening its organisational structures in preparation for the upcoming 2026 local government elections and beyond”.

He said Maseko would be transferred to the party’s human resources department to enhance the operations of the organisation, “particularly in establishing structures and offices throughout the country”.

Ndhlela said the party looked forward to Zwane’s continued contributions to building a “strong, vibrant, and resilient” MK party and to Maseko’s “vital role in reinforcing the human resource arm of the party”.