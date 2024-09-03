Politics / 3 September 2024 Tshwane power shift: ActionSA poised for mayoral position, ANC gets speaker in deal to oust DA By Lunga Mzangwe Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Action SA leader Herman Mashaba. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images) It is still not clear exactly who ActionSA will field as its preferred candidate This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party, African Transformation Movement, ANC, Congress Of The People, Dada Morero, Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, George Matjila, Herman Mashaba, Kabelo Gwamanda, Michael Beaumont, Mncedi Ndzwanana, Politics