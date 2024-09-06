Voters will make ActionSA pay for working with ANC, EFF, says mayor Cilliers Brink

Way of words: Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink (above) has lashed out at Herman Mashaba, ActionSA’s leader, over the collapse of the governance coalition in the metro. ActionSA is likely to be offered the mayorship as part of its alliance with the ANC and EFF. Photos: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

The embattled DA mayor of Tshwane said coalition partner ActionSA is also responsible for service failures in the metro.