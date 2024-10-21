Politics / 21 October 2024 New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya vows to expose corrupt city officials By Mandisa Nyathi Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Nasiphi-Moya says her focus is on Tshwane residents, not politics. Photo supplied The capital’s new mayor will focus on resolving long-standing tensions with labour, coalition management, and service delivery This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ActionSA, ANC, city council, Coalition Government, Corruption, Economic Freedom Fighters, Financial transparency, Gauteng, Infrastructure, Labour Relations, Local Government, MAYOR, Nasiphi Moya, Politics, Service Delivery, Tshwane