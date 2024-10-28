Politics / 28 October 2024 Presidency rebukes DA over Ukraine as foreign policy row heats up By Emsie Ferreira Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp President Cyril Ramaphosa The government will not review foreign policy to accommodate the demands of the Democratic Alliance, a senior official said This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: BRICS, Cyril Ramaphosa, Foreign Policy, Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, Politics, Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine, Visa regime