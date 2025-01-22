Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 22 January 2025

Ingonyama Trust Board opens criminal case against Jerome Ngwenya for theft

By
Jerome Ngwenya Parliament Dh 0819
Forner ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya. Photo: Supplied

The ITB has also launched civil action to recover R30 million in funds allegedly stolen by the former chairperson and two others

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,