Amos Masondo takes over ANC Gauteng’s provincial leadership

The ANC has appointed former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo to lead its provincial structure in Gauteng following the party’s poor performance in last year’s general elections.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced the leadership changes on Wednesday, saying Masondo would serve as the convenor of the newly-established provincial task team which replaces the disbanded provincial executive committee (PEC).

Former ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi will share leadership responsibilities with Masondo as co-convenor. The task team also includes Ntombi Mekgwe as deputy provincial convenor, Hope Papo as coordinator, Nomantu Ralehoko-Nkomo as deputy coordinator and Tasneem Motara as fundraiser.

Masondo was the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces from 2019 to 2024 and executive mayor of Johannesburg. Papo, a former MP, was the parliamentary counsellor to the leader of government business and has also served as Gauteng’s provincial secretary and health MEC.

Gauteng secretary TK Nciza was demoted to additional member in the provincial task team, serving as the convenor for policy, monitoring and evaluation of the province. He was not present when the new leadership was announced.

Mbalula said the reconfigured Gauteng leadership’s primary task is to recover electoral ground lost to opposition parties.

“Preparations for the 2026 local government elections will be a key focus with the objective of recovering lost ground and ensuring the ANC remains at the centre of government,” he said, adding that the leadership will integrate the provincial executive committee into an interim structure reinforced with former leaders and veterans to provide guidance and ensure continuity.

“This intervention seeks to strengthen the ANC’s capacity in the province and deepen its connection with communities and key sectors of society,” Mbalula said.

The restructuring follows a decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) last year to overhaul the leadership in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the party’s dismal performance in May 2024 general elections.

In Gauteng, the ANC’s support dropped about 19 percentage points to 34.55% in last year’s elections compared with 2019, forcing it to form a provincial coalition government with smaller parties.

Mbalula said the leadership changes were not punitive but aimed at enhancing the ANC’s organisational effectiveness in Gauteng, which remains a crucial political battleground.

“It is a response to the need to ensure the ANC’s organisational effectiveness in the country’s most populous and economically significant province.”

He added that ethical leadership and discipline would be prioritised to address corruption, construction and human settlement extortions and crime.

Mbalula added that Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were central to the ANC’s renewal and recovery strategy, because results from these provinces heavily influenced the party’s national vote share dropping to 41% in 2024.

“Our immediate task in Gauteng is to rebuild branches, leagues and structures so that the party remains actively engaged in local development and responsive to the needs of the people,” he said.

“Today, Gauteng remains a vital political battleground where the ANC must consolidate its leadership to advance transformation. The NEC acknowledges the discipline and unwavering commitment demonstrated by ANC structures and members during this period of transition, reaffirming the strength and resilience of the movement in the province.”

He said the ANC’s branding and communication strategies would also be strengthened to reaffirm its leadership role in the province.