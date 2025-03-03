Kubayi makes way for Zuko Godlimpi as ANC shuffles convenors

Zuko Godlimpi is now the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee. (@MYANC/X)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has been removed as the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee and has been replaced by Zuko Godlimpi.

Godlimpi, viewed as a rising star in the ANC, is the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, and the party’s acting communications head.

Senior national executive committee members alleged that Kubayi was removed after she and other ANC ministers clashed with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in a cabinet meeting held last week to find consensus on the 2025 national budget.

The 2025 budget speech was postponed on 19 February after the cabinet failed to agree on the measures Godongwana had proposed, including a 2% VAT increase to address a R60 billion shortfall. The budget will now be presented on 12 March.

The economic transformation committee chair is a key position in the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) and has traditionally been held by government officials in the economic cluster.

Kubayi has now been assigned to oversee NEC deployees in Limpopo, one of the party’s strongholds.

In a letter to NEC members on Sunday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula also announced a number of leadership changes, including the removal of Zizi Kodwa as the party’s convenor of deployees in KwaZulu-Natal. He has been replaced by Limpopo leader Dickson Masemola.

Kodwa has now been deployed to the Northern Cape as an ordinary NEC member. He is reportedly facing potential disciplinary action over alleged links to state capture. Corruption charges against him were recently dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Pemmy Majodina has also been removed as Gauteng convenor, with Khumbudzo Ntshaveni stepping into the job.

The NEC deployments and the respective convenors are: Khumbudzo Ntshaveni (Gauteng), Dickson Masemola (KwaZulu-Natal), Mmamoloko Kubayi (Limpopo), Joe Phaahla (Eastern Cape), Senzo Mchunu (Mpumalanga), Soviet Lekganyane (Free State), Lindiwe Ntshalintshali (Northern Cape), Mdumiseni Ntuli (Western Cape) and Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane (North West).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair the ANC’s renewal committee.

Parliament’s speaker, Thoko Didiza, has been appointed to lead the drafting committee, while Faith Muthambi will chair the legal and constitutional affairs committee. The communications, information and publicity committee will be headed by Pinky Kekana.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been tasked with chairing the party’s subcommittee on education.

First deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane will oversee both the international relations and elections and campaigns subcommittees, while eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba will lead the organising and membership committee.

Former ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani will chair the political education committee, with Thabo Makwetla heading the peace and stability committee. Former MP Zweli Mkhize has been appointed to lead the social transformation committee.

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will take charge of the local government intervention team, while Defence Minister Angie Motshekga will chair the gender and equity committee.

Second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa will oversee the policy, monitoring and evaluation committee, while ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa will head the party’s finance committee.

The changes come ahead of the ANC’s national general council, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, where the party will take stock of its policies.