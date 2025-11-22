Ramaphosa: G20 leaders summit reaches consensus on adopting a declaration

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the G20 leaders summit on Saturday by announcing that there had been consensus on adopting a declaration — a move that is in apparent defiance of United States President Donald Trump’s warning not to do so.

“Now in discussions with a number of delegations here, there’s been overwhelming consensus and agreement that one of the other tasks we should undertake right at the beginning is to execute the task that we have come here for principally, which is, by overwhelming consensus, to adopt our declaration,” Ramaphosa told delegates as he concluded his opening speech.

He paused as International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola approached to whisper in his ear, then acknowledged that the cameras (and microphones) were still on when they should not have been, as the summit had now gone into closed session.

“With that, we would like, therefore, with a consensus that has emerged through the work that has been done over the whole year and 130 meetings that have been held where each sector has been able to reach agreement … to put the…” Ramaphosa said, before the microphone faded off.

The US — which will take over the G20 presidency from South Africa at the end of the summit — had initially indicated it would boycott the summit with neither Trump nor a senior member of his administration attending. The Trump administration has publicly clashed with Pretoria this year over policy differences.

The United States even warned Pretoria against pursuing a joint G20 leaders’ statement at this weekend’s summit. But earlier this week, Ramaphosa said the US had signalled its desire to now be represented at the summit at a junior level.

Earlier in his opening speech on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the leader’s declaration to be adopted “must reflect aspirations of the people of the continent”, referring to Africa.

“The adoption of the declaration from the summit sends an important signal to the world that multilateralism can and does deliver. It sends a message of hope and solidarity. It tells the world that as the leaders of the G20, we will keep fast to our solemn pledge to leave no person, no community and no country behind,” said Ramaphosa.

In apparent reference to the absent Trump, Ramaphosa added: “We should not allow anything to diminish the value, the stature or the impact of the first African G20 presidency. This G20 Leaders’ Summit has a responsibility not to allow the integrity and the credibility of the G20 to be weakened.”

He said the leaders’ declaration would represent the “overwhelming majority” present at the summit.

Ramaphosa said multilateralism was vital for global stability, alleviating economic pressures and managing conflicts to “thriving economies to lift people out of poverty” and “encourage greater investment and trade”.

During its G20 presidency, South Africa has pushed for four key priorities, including strengthening disaster resilience and response, debt sustainability for low-income countries, finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development through the beneficiation of minerals at the point of extraction.

“In addition to these four priorities, we have prioritised issues of inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, inequality, employment, food security and artificial intelligence,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

“The threats facing humanity today – from escalating geopolitical tensions, global warming, pandemics, energy and food insecurity to inequality, unemployment, extreme poverty and armed conflict – jeopardise our collective future.”

He said the G20 platform was a premier forum on intentional cooperation and “as the G20 countries we understand progress in all of these issues is necessary for strong economic growth.”

Through solidarity it was possible to create an inclusive future and support those countries at the greatest risk of being left behind, he said, adding: “The disparities in wealth and development within and between countries is not only unjust and unsustainable. It is also one of the greatest impediments to sustainable growth.”

During the closed session G20 leaders were due to also vote on South Africa’s G20@20 report presented by a panel led by former finance minister Trevor Manuel which reviews the forum’s work since its inception.

“The panel argues that African efforts to accelerate productive investment require new global partnerships and strong multilateral cooperation. It calls on the G20 to support this effort by building a global policy framework that unlocks long-term finance at lower cost and investment at scale,” said Ramaphosa.

“Most of the work from the past year will be presented and considered at this meeting. The recommendations provide a solid platform from which to launch a renewed effort to address global inequality.”