Siya celebrates Rassie

On Thursday, 2 May, Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU) where he was joined by his national captain, Siya Kolisi.

The graduation ceremony was followed by a celebration event, where the Bok skipper outlined what distinguishes Erasmus as coach and a person like few others.

In the video, Kolisi explains:

How Erasmus guided him from “naughty” school boy to national captain.

How Erasmus made the Springbok jersey special again.

How his transparent approach shaped the Springboks’ winning culture.

Kolisi’s admiration for his coach.

