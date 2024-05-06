Siya celebrates Rassie

On Thursday, 2 May, Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU) where he was joined by his national captain, Siya Kolisi.
The graduation ceremony was followed by a celebration event, where the Bok skipper outlined what distinguishes Erasmus as coach and a person like few others.
In the video, Kolisi explains:
- How Erasmus guided him from “naughty” school boy to national captain.
- How Erasmus made the Springbok jersey special again.
- How his transparent approach shaped the Springboks’ winning culture.
- Kolisi’s admiration for his coach.
