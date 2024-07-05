Institute of Internal Auditors SA, Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners collaborate

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) and the Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners (ICFP) have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), solidifying their strategic alliance and commitment to providing their members with comprehensive and relevant professional development opportunities.

The ICFP was established in 2010 to address the need for a unified and regulated body representing the South African forensic industry. Following its launch, the ICFP embarked on a period of growth and development. This included establishing membership criteria, launching its qualifying exam and offering professional development programmes to members. The organisation also refined its strategic objectives and secured recognition as a SAQA-recognised professional body in South Africa. Today, the ICFP plays a vital role in promoting professionalism and ethical standards within the South African commercial forensic industry.

The IIA SA is a proud member of the global IIA network upholding the highest ethical and professional standards for internal auditors. Advocating for the recently released new Global Internal Audit Standards, the IIA SA actively promotes and advances the internal audit profession within South Africa through a comprehensive suite of educational and developmental services. This dedication ensures our members’ contributions continue to support good governance, risk management and internal control within organisations across the nation.

Recognising the dynamic nature of their respective fields, both institutions understand the crucial role of continuous learning for their members. The IIA SA and ICFP MOU leverages the strengths of both organisations, creating a broader spectrum of training and development resources accessible to members at advantageous rates.

The key objective of the MOU will be to expand access to knowledge whereby members of both IIA SA and ICFP gain access to a wider range of educational courses, workshops, seminars and other developmental activities at member rates. The relationship is reciprocal in that it will broaden market reach since both parties will benefit from exposure to a larger audience, fostering professional networking, exchange and collaboration.

Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO at IIA SA, states: “Internal audit professionals with specialist expertise are in high demand and are highly regarded in the market; since they are able to provide valuable insights and advice. We are proud to sign the MOU with the ICFP, which extends our value proposition to members and increases opportunities for internal auditor professionals to gain awareness and access into the related and specialised field of commercial forensics. We are excited for the journey ahead.”

“The ICFP is thrilled to collaborate with the IIA SA through this memorandum of understanding” said Chris de Beer, CEO at ICFP. “By leveraging the strengths of our respective organisations, we can provide our members with expanded access to high-quality professional development opportunities, fostering growth and excellence within the commercial forensic and internal audit professions in South Africa.”