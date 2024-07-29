Insider risk: Biggest threat to data security? Biggest driver for information governance change?

Struggling to get buy-in for data security projects? Is it time to focus on insider risk to get your board’s attention?

We get it. It’s difficult to get buy-in and budget for DLP and information security improvements until the worst happens. However, if you haven’t experience a breach, you’re in the minority…

“Eighty-seven percent of security leaders experienced a data breach in the last 12 months. Of these data breach incidents, 37% were due to external perpetrators using lost or stolen credentials and a whopping 63% were due to insider risks – over half of which were inadvertent, with the rest due to users with malicious intent.”

According to a recent Microsoft survey taken in March 2024

Join our webinar on 18 September for the ultimate business case to convince your board to invest in protecting one of your organisation’s most valuable assets.

We’ll cover:

The power of Microsoft’s new Adaptive Protection to respond to and manage risky behaviour proactively.

How to get a better balance between productivity and security using Microsoft Insider Risk Management.

Dealing with user privacy concerns.

Employee engagement.

What needs to be in place to deploy Insider Risk Management.

Tips to assist policy decision-making with diverse stakeholder groups.

You’ll leave confident in how to lay strong foundations for a robust information governance strategy that mitigates insider risk.

