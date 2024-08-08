See the future with Apromore, CIBA Industries

See your future.

When in the process of making people, process and technology decisions, a predictive process monitoring and simulation add-on tool adds foresight to future-proofing – here’s how it’s serving intelligent automation to African businesses.

With 93% of business leaders in agreement that their operating models can’t keep pace with constant change, having the ability to predict and optimise is a game-changer. Apromore, which positions itself as a leading AI-driven process mining and simulation tool, is making this possible for African enterprises through its partnership with CIBA Industries.

“This advance in IA (intelligent automation) gives business leaders a simple way to simulate different ‘what-if’ scenarios, allowing them to test the impact of changes before implementing them,” says Founder and Managing Director of CIBA Industries, Sean Ammon. “Corporations are finding this useful in today’s fast-paced environment where agility and foresight are critical to keep them competitive.”

The tool is recognised as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Process Mining and backed by Salesforce.

Transformative power of simulation

Apromore is an advanced insight engine, enabling businesses to visualise, analyse, simulate and predict the outcomes of their processes, explains Ammon.

The platform is designed to democratise process mining, offering a no-code, fast-to-deploy solution that allows users to reconstruct actual processes from transactional data with a single click. “This capability helps businesses identify performance gaps, define key performance indicators (KPIs) and optimise operations before taking a decision forward.”

Bringing Apromore to Africa

CIBA is well positioned to bring this transformative tool to businesses across the continent. With a deep understanding of the local market, proven experience in unlocking IA for large organisations and a commitment to being at the forefront of innovation through robotics process automation and artificial intelligence (AI), CIBA has plugged in local corporations from the financial services and media sectors to this business decision simulator.

Apromore is brilliant for enhancing your customer experience, adds Ammon. It can also be used to anticipate potential customer complaints or delays in service, allowing businesses to take pre-emptive action to prevent negative experiences. This level of insight is invaluable for customer-facing and service-intensive organisations looking to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

One significant application of the tool in South Africa was for a major media house, where it was used to simulate the outcome of proposed call centre changes. By predicting customer interactions and their likely responses, along with task bottlenecks, the company was able to sidestep potential customer service issues and enhance overall satisfaction. This proactive approach demonstrates its ability to not only enhance customer experience but also to prevent operational frictions that could disrupt business continuity.

Risk management and optimisation

Other benefits of predictive capabilities are improved and proactive risk management, resource allocation optimisation and the end-to-end process transparency required for identifying inefficiencies, monitoring KPIs and ensuring compliance across organisations. Ultimately, it’s the predictable outcomes that drive absolute value over the line for any business.

“Whether you’re a large enterprise or small business owner, your entity can be an intelligent enterprise leader. Apromore offers the insights and capabilities to transform how you operate, helping you achieve greater efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction and stay competitive. Any business can not only keep pace with change, but stay ahead of it, using predictive insights to shape their future with confidence,” Ammon concludes.

Are you ready to see your future? CIBA is ready to simulate yours with you, using the insight engine that drives intelligent enterprises of consistent process performance.