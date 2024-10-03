It’s not too late to de-risk your Microsoft Copilot deployment

Experts will provide practical advice and lessons learned from helping clients in complex global organisations.

Invitation to join our webinar on 22 October 2024 at 12pm UTC+1.

How to take back control of information protection and minimise data-related risks

With business users eager to explore and exploit the latest GenAI technology, we know the choice for IT teams has been to deploy Microsoft Copilot, or face the risks of shadow IT.

However, with risk/compliance teams voicing concerns about data security, how do you balance risk and innovation and make Copilot a success?

Whether you’ve started Microsoft Copilot deployment already without the information protection controls in place, or are still in the planning stages, you’ll benefit from our experts’ practical advice and lessons learned from helping clients in complex global organisations.

We’ll provide insight into:

A practical risk-based approach to data security that will help you:

Identify and protect your organisation’s crown jewels with information protection labels.

Prioritise activity to have greatest impact on risk.

Identify other ways to mitigate risk (user training/acceptable use policies).

How to take control of a Copilot deployment that is already under way, to reduce risk and increase your organisation’s chance of success.

Gartner predicts 30% of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025.

Don’t let your Microsoft Copilot implementation become a statistic! Set yourself up for success and register now.