Severity of climate change has reached critical levels

Prof Stuart Piketh was awarded the SASAS Medal, the highest honour in South African atmospheric sciences. (Image: Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University (NWU)

It has happened. The world is 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in preindustrial times. A threshold has been breached, and the times they are a-changin’.

When Prof Francois Engelbrecht, president of the South African Society for Atmospheric Sciences (SASAS), opened the 38th Annual Conference of the South African Society for Atmospheric Sciences at the Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University (NWU), he did so in a sombre tone, even with a sense of disbelief. Because history has been made for the wrong reasons.

It is the first time the SASAS conference has taken place when the world’s average temperature has been 1.5°C higher for more than a year since official recordings began. When the Paris agreement was signed in 2016, the aim was to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C. It has failed.

The consequences have already been dire, and if temperatures keep rising, the consequences will be catastrophic. Heat waves, wildfires, flooding, cyclones, hurricanes and tornadoes have been some of the hallmarks of climate change that have devastated the globe in 2024.

The effects cannot be reversed, but an escalation can be stopped.

From 29 to 30 October, SASAS members discussed the pertinent question of climate change at hosting venues across the Potchefstroom Campus of the NWU.

Prof Engelbrecht called for an increased focus on climate change adaptation, including developing early warning systems capable of handling unprecedented future extreme weather events. He urged the atmospheric sciences community to collaborate with colleagues in different fields and engage with stakeholders to ensure early warnings reach vulnerable communities. In this changing environment, SASAS allows, and encourages, delegates to share research, build networks, develop young scientists and form lasting collaborations.

During the conference, Prof Stuart Piketh from the NWU was awarded the SASAS Medal, the highest honour in South African atmospheric sciences, recognising significant contributions to the field. Prof Piketh’s work has advanced the understanding of atmospheric processes and their implications for local and regional pollution transport, environmental policy and community health initiatives.

Other highlights included the keynote address by Prof Paola Formenti, whose work on atmospheric aerosols in southern Africa is crucial to improve climate models and our understanding of cloud process. A panel discussion led by the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), a national research facility that manages long-term environmental observation programmes, included discussions on collaborations, sharing of data and community involvement under the theme “Science and Society”. SAEON plays a crucial role in atmospheric science by providing high-quality environmental data and infrastructure essential for research and monitoring. Their involvement emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing the understanding of atmospheric processes and environmental change.

The 38th SASAS conference highlighted the critical role of atmospheric sciences in addressing climate change and environmental challenges. As global temperatures continue to rise, the insights and innovations from the SASAS community are vital. The collective efforts of the delegates demonstrate a commitment to advancing atmospheric sciences for societal benefit.

However, the SASAS, together with partners such as the NWU, cannot fight the climate change battle alone. For the first time in 130 years, there is no snow capping Japan’s Mount Fuji. What other vistas will soon be gone?

For an expert opinion regarding climate change, Dr Henno Havenga at the NWU can be contacted at (018) 285 4001 or [email protected] .