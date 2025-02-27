The best types of luggage for different types of travellers.

Choosing the right luggage can transform your travel experience, no matter where you’re headed. Different types of travellers have unique needs, from convenience to specialised compartments. Here’s a guide to the best types of luggage for various kinds of travellers.

For the frequent flyer

Frequent flyers often prioritise convenience and reliability in their luggage and travel. A high-quality carry-on suitcase is a must. Look for hard-shell models made from polycarbonate or aluminium, which can withstand the rigours of frequent travel.

Four-wheel spinners provide smooth mobility through crowded airports, while expandable designs offer flexibility for unexpected purchases. A carry-on with built-in charging ports can also be a game-changer for those who rely heavily on their devices while travelling.

For the business traveller

Businesspeople require luggage and travel that blends style and practicality. A compact, professional-looking carry-on or garment bag is ideal for protecting suits blazers or dress shirts from wrinkles.

Many business-focused bags include laptop compartments and organiser pockets for files and chargers. Opt for neutral tones like black, navy or grey to maintain a polished appearance. Rolling briefcases or hybrid backpacks with wheels offer additional versatility for professionals on the move.

For the adventure seeker

Adventure travellers exploring rugged terrains or embarking on outdoor activities need luggage that’s lightweight and versatile. Backpacks are perfect for hikers and campers, especially models with waterproof materials and multiple compartments for gear.

For those heading to the mountains or going on safari, duffel bags with reinforced bottoms and water-resistant exteriors are excellent choices. Look for packs that include compression straps to secure belongings during active adventures.

For the family traveller

Families travelling with kids often need spacious luggage to accommodate everyone’s belongings. Large rolling suitcases or family-friendly sets with multiple pieces can simplify packing for the whole crew.

Luggage with built-in dividers and packing cubes can help keep everyone’s items organised. Choosing lightweight options with sturdy wheels gives easy navigation, even with multiple bags in tow.

Some family travellers might also appreciate carry-ons for kids with playful designs and wheels, allowing younger travellers to take responsibility for their belongings.

For the luxury traveller

Luxury travellers often prioritise style as much as functionality. Designer luggage from brands like Rimowa, Tumi or Samsonite blends high-quality materials with sleek aesthetics.

Leather weekender bags and vintage-inspired trunks can add a touch of sophistication while being durable and functional. Choose TSA-approved locks and premium interiors to keep your valuables safe and organised.

For the budget traveller

Budget travellers don’t have to sacrifice quality for price. Soft-sided luggage made of nylon or polyester is often lighter and more affordable than hard-shell alternatives.

Look for deals on trusted brands or opt for sets that include different sizes for varying travel needs. While keeping costs low, make sure the bag has sturdy zippers, smooth wheels and comfortable handles to avoid unnecessary hassles on your trip.

Choosing the right luggage for your journey

The best luggage depends on the type of traveller you are and the specific requirements of your journey.

If you’re flying for business or backpacking through nature, the right luggage can make all the difference.