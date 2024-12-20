Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

SCORE: C-

Taking a scythe to the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform was a clever way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to offer Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen a cabinet position while making it clear to him who still rules the South African roost. In a ministry where foot-and-mouth coverage is about as sexy as it gets for the layman, Steenhuisen and his staff have accomplished enough on other issues to warrant positive reviews in his first 100-plus days in office, including the department finally having a functional internal audit unit. The Onderstepoort veterinary institute, that decades-long mess of an entity into which the rands of taxpayers are so carelessly flung, is having its feet held to the fire. Steenhuisen has demanded accountability for issues flagged in the 2020 Moore Forensic Report, is pushing for progress on the Good Manufacturing Practice facility, and has had it out with the Special Investigating Unit about delayed or non-existent investigations. These are all, however, “in progress” items that should be followed with cautious optimism. Steenhuisen has signed trade agreements with China for new export markets and is reviewing trade agreements for expansion. The department is digging for new markets in Indonesia, China, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. He is reviewing legislation that could be restricting growth in the sector and will remove regulations that don’t serve their purpose or add unnecessary costs to agricultural production and the consumer. He used the results of the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, which he launched in October, to advocate for targeting funding for food-insecure areas. He should also tackle the issue of pesticide use in agriculture.

