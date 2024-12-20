Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

SCORE: C+

Senzo Mchunu inherited a particularly problematic under-resourced police department that is still recovering from the ravages of state capture. He appears to hold a long view regarding transforming the police service and is open to new ideas. He appreciates the depth of the problems facing him and that even with the resources the police have they continue to underperform. Mchunu is a strong leader who has warned that corrupt police officers are being investigated and that the police service is upscaling its operations to deal with organised crime, in particular the construction mafia and its bosses who are also linked to syndicates involved in other serious crimes such as cash-in-transit heists. He is open to dialogue, listens to different perspectives and expresses a will to improve policing efforts. But victims of violent crime, such as gender-based violence, need to see him take decisive action to effectively deploy existing resources on the ground and develop those needed in crucial areas. Mchunu is yet to announce a decisive plan to improve the quality of policing, especially in relation to dealing with rape and gender-based violence victims, who often find it difficult to get help at police station level, and justice if they do.