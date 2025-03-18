Addressing undernutrition in children may improve vaccine efficacy, UP-US  study finds

Name of faculty and department: University of Pretoria, Faculty of Health Sciences
California/ Pretoria – A new study by researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP), McGill University and the University of California’s Berkeley School of Public Health in the US has found that undernutrition may play an important role in measles outbreaks in low- and middle-income countries, even among children who have been fully vaccinated.
To read the full paper click here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0264410X24012465?dgcid=author