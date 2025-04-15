Name of research paper

Transformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system

Best Health Solutions

Dr Ndumiso Tshuma

Authors:

Daniel Ngbede Elakpa, Clinton Moyo, Melikhaya Soboyisi, Sehlule Moyo,Sihlobosenkosi Mpofu, Martha Chadyiwa, Mokgadi Malahlela, Caroline Tiba, David Mnkandla, Tshepo M. Ndhlovu, Tsenolo Moruthoane, David D. Mphuthi and Oliver Mtapuri

[email protected]

Best Health Solutions

Dr Ndumiso Tshuma

Principal Investigator

[email protected]

+27 73 558 4955



This study explores the transformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system. It investigates stakeholder perceptions of CLM data and proposes a CLM Data Value Chain that links community-generated insights to improved service delivery, advocacy, and decision-making. The research highlights how CLM empowers communities to actively participate in shaping health interventions and advancing accountability.

For the full paper click here: https://mg.co.za/wp-content/uploads/forminator/661847_5ac13dc6138b980575bd24f33eff4ea7/uploads/pfCJX22vgIjy-ijph-69-1606591-20.pdf