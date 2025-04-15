Name of research paper
Transformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system
Name of research institution
Best Health Solutions
1st Author of the research paper
Dr Ndumiso Tshuma
Authors:
Daniel Ngbede Elakpa, Clinton Moyo, Melikhaya Soboyisi, Sehlule Moyo,Sihlobosenkosi Mpofu, Martha Chadyiwa, Mokgadi Malahlela, Caroline Tiba, David Mnkandla, Tshepo M. Ndhlovu, Tsenolo Moruthoane, David D. Mphuthi and Oliver Mtapuri
Email Address
[email protected]
Submitting Authority
Best Health Solutions
Name of Submitter
Dr Ndumiso Tshuma
Capacity of Submitter
Principal Investigator
Email address of submitter
[email protected]
Phone Number of Submitter
+27 73 558 4955
Short description of the research
This study explores the transformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system. It investigates stakeholder perceptions of CLM data and proposes a CLM Data Value Chain that links community-generated insights to improved service delivery, advocacy, and decision-making. The research highlights how CLM empowers communities to actively participate in shaping health interventions and advancing accountability.
For the full paper click here: https://mg.co.za/wp-content/uploads/forminator/661847_5ac13dc6138b980575bd24f33eff4ea7/uploads/pfCJX22vgIjy-ijph-69-1606591-20.pdf