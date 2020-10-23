Subscribe
Nokia and Nasa to install 4G on the Moon

The new space race: An image from the launch of the Audible book Artemis: Journey to the Moon. Photo: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images/Audible
With competition among Earth’s telecoms providers as fierce as ever, equipment-maker Nokia announced its expansion into a new market this week, winning a deal to install the first cellular network on the Moon

The Finnish equipment manufacturer said it was selected by Nasa to deploy an “ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened” wireless 4G network on the lunar surface, as part of the space agency’s plan to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon by 2030.

The $14.1-million contract, awarded to Nokia’s United States subsidiary, is part of Nasa’s Artemis programme, which aims to send the first woman, and the next man, to the moon by 2024. The astronauts will begin carrying out detailed experiments and explorations, which the agency hopes will help it to develop its first human mission to Mars

Nokia’s network equipment will be installed remotely on the moon’s surface using a lunar hopper built by Intuitive Machines in late 2022, Nokia said. 

“The network will self-configure upon deployment,” the company said in a statement, adding that the wireless technology will allow for “vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and streaming of high-definition video”.


The 4G equipment can be updated to a super-fast 5G network in the future, Nokia added.

Nasa announced last week that it would distribute $370-million to 14 companies to supply “tipping point” technologies for its mission, which include robotics and new methods of harvesting the resources required for living on the moon, such as oxygen and energy sources.

The bulk of the funding went to companies researching cryogenic propellants, freezing liquids used to fuel spacecraft. — AFP

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

