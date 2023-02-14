Subscribe

ChatGPT has democratised AI, but like all new tech, comes with risks: analysts

By creating chatbot ChatGPT, artificial intelligence research and deployment company OpenAI has democratised AI, but, like all new technological developments, this carries the risk of challenges. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
By creating chatbot ChatGPT, artificial intelligence research and deployment company OpenAI has democratised AI, but, like all new technological developments, this carries the risk of challenges such as contextual errors, prejudice, information trustworthiness or credibility, analysts say.

The artificial intelligence language model has dominated news and social feeds since its release about three months ago, exploding in popularity due its ability to generate human-like text based on input received.

It is regarded as the fastest growing “app” in history, garnering over 100 million active users in two months, according to a UBS report using data from web and app analytics company Similarweb, which said over 13 million users accessed ChatGPT per day in January. This was more than double the previous month. 

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,” the firm was quoted as saying in the UBS report. For context, the most downloaded app of all time, TikTok, took nine months to reach 100 million users.

Microsoft, which already invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, extended its investment in January with a multibillion-dollar deal which, according to Bloomberg, is worth $10 billion.

Following close behind, Google announced a ChatGPT rival called Bard on 6 February. Its experimental AI will be powered by its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) technology, unveiled two years ago.

Nafisa Akabor
Nafisa Akabor

Nafisa Akabor is a freelance technology journalist.

