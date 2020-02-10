LOGIN
Subscribe
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

John Luis, head of academics at ADvTECH Schools
0

One in five students across all of the ADvTECH group’s IEB schools attained A aggregates, while one in four Crawford students attained A aggregates, and at Crawford Sandton, that number is 1 in 3. A pass rate of 100% and a Bachelor Degree Pass rate of 95,3% was achieved across all of ADvTECH’s IEB schools.

We spoke to John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools, about what these particularly impressive results really mean. “A strong measure of our academic success is the percentage of students able to pursue a pathway of choice after matric and graduate successfully,” he says, sharing stories of former students’ local and international success. The tertiary achievements of former ADvTECH students has culminated in partnerships between schools and universities: for example, Ivy League universities make an annual recruitment visit to Crawford schools. 

Eleven students from the ADvTECH group seem to have particularly bright prospects: ADvTECH’s top student, Maria Traub, achieved an average of 95,1% across all of her subjects, while Joshua Jankelow from Crawford Sandton and Bella Gosnell from Crawford La Lucia attained 10 distinctions each. 

Is there a secret to this level of achievement? “The quality of teacher is the most important factor impacting student success,” says Luis. “Teachers must be highly respected and treated as professionals.” For this reason, ADvTECH places a strong emphasis on teacher development and training, which is can be tailored to individual teachers’ needs. Reflecting on the development of education in South Africa at large, he sees this a key component to achieving growth and improvement in learners’ results. “Moving forward, we need to ensure that we maximise our efficiencies with regards to teacher development and training as the quality of the educator is the most important ingredient to academic success,” he says. With that being said, however, it’s more clearly more difficult to implement change such change on a countrywide scale, and Luis believes that the Department of Education is aware of the innovation needed but faces a struggle with its practical application. For the moment, “the reality is that the gap between the public schooling system and private schools such as ADvTECH schools is widening and as a result parents continue turning to private schooling in South Africa. ADvTECH is able to ensure that it keeps abreast with ongoing changes to the global educational landscape ensuring that their standards and practices are amongst the best in the world.”

Derek Davey

Recommended

Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more
Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
St Mary’s head of school, Deanne King, and marketing head Kathy Mittendorf  were interviewed by Derek Davey Derek Davey (DD):What is St...
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more
Special Reports

Krugersdorp High School

-
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes
Read more
Special Reports

Vodacom bolsters its interventions in basic education

-
More resources are being invested in early childhood development programmes
Read more
Special Reports

The gap year

-
Taking a gap after school can be the best possible way for students to prepare for their future and find their feet
Read more
Special Reports

Ekurhuleni Excellence Awards 2020

-
Ekurhuleni metro is throwing its weight behind education
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Trump’s ambassador to SA under fire for nepotism allegations

The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs has demanded briefings with Pretoria embassy employees ‘pushed out’ by Lana Marks
-
Read more
Africa

Conflict is escalating in central Mali, says Human Rights Watch

Last year was the deadliest for civilians since the current political crisis began in 2012. And the fighting is also increasing in neighbouring countries
-
Read more
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s)...

The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
-
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

Auditor General (AG) Kimi Makwetu’s extended powers will soon be used to hold municipal managers and chief financial officers of local...
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more
Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
St Mary’s head of school, Deanne King, and marketing head Kathy Mittendorf  were interviewed by Derek Davey Derek Davey (DD):What is St...
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more
Special Reports

Krugersdorp High School

-
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes
Read more
Special Reports

Vodacom bolsters its interventions in basic education

-
More resources are being invested in early childhood development programmes
Read more
Special Reports

The gap year

-
Taking a gap after school can be the best possible way for students to prepare for their future and find their feet
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.