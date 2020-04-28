Subscribe
President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The President of Ghana, “Nana” Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will address what is possibly the largest ever gathering of senior African business leaders.  The media holding company, Africa.com, has produced a webinar series — Crisis Management for African Business Leaders — to address the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 3 000 participants are expected from 81 countries, including 41 countries from the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo will be the lead speaker on a panel moderated by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, chair of FSDH Holding Company and Harvard Business School senior lecturer of business administration.  The panel, which will address the theme of “This isn’t the West — How Africa’s informal sector responds to Covid-19” will also feature Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria; Ahmed Mushfiq Mobrarak, Professor of economics, Yale University; and Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, senior engagement manager, McKinsey & Co.

The participants in the webinar comprise many of the most senior private sector players on the continent, most of whom carry one of the following titles: chief executive, chair, managing director, president, principal, partner, chief financial officer, finance director, director, executive director, group head, general manager or manager.  In addition, participants include senior government officials, leading academics and heads of non-profit organisations.

Africa.com chair and chief executive Teresa Clarke commented: “President Akufo-Addo’s leadership of the pandemic has been tailored to the unique social, economic and cultural conditions of his country.  We are very pleased that President Akufo-Addo has accepted our invitation to address the pan-African business community about this critical issue, and provide his perspective on how African leaders in both the public and private sectors may navigate these complex choices.”

“This isn’t the West — How Africa’s informal sector reacts to Covid-19” will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:00 EDT (New York |14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK)  15:00 CAT (South Africa) |16:00 EAT (Kenya). 

The panel discussion is part of a four-part series on crisis management developed by Africa.com and faculty members from Harvard Business School. For more information and free registration, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a media holding company with an array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African business and lifestyle. Interests include Africa.com Business Publishers’ Network, the website at www.africa.com, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Staff Reporter

